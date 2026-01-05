Years ago, a friend told me, “If you want to create a sustainable society, aim to meet the needs of the poor.” Today I would add: aim to meet your community’s basic needs (food, water, energy, construction materials, governance) with supplies from within your bioregion. (Your watershed defines your bioregion. The U.S. has six main and about 2100 small watersheds.)

To keep local, grow even a wee bit of your own food. Support local farmers. Know your watershed: protect it for local residents and farmers and study how to generate healthy water cycles. Recognize that covering land (with pavement, gravel, data centers, shopping malls, substations) blocks the Earth’s ability to absorb and hold water. Limit short-term rentals to tourists so that teachers, grocery stockers, police officers, nurses and writers (assuming you want such people in your community) can afford housing. Enact ordinances to prohibit data centers, silicon fabs and factory-farmed livestock from consuming and polluting local water supplies—and from consuming energy. Delay children’s use of electronics at least until they’ve mastered reading, writing and math on paper; and prohibit cell phones in schools.

As 2026 begins, federal acts block local authority over telecommunications, AI and data centers, over ecosystems and even the right to repair our own devices and appliances. Local authority has become scarce.

I’m encouraged by people who reduce their tech use, adhere to sustainable directions, sow healing seeds and restore healthy water cycles. Here are some 2025 headlines:

PEOPLE REDUCING TECH USE

In Spain, FUNDACIÓN HERMES envisions a future where technology serves people, not the other way around. It advocates for the right to be offline, to a non-digital life. It promotes access while aiming to ensure that access does not undermine the rights of those who choose to opt out. Individuals should be able to interact with government agencies, access healthcare and engage in other critical activities without being forced to use digital technology. Non-digital options allow individuals a means to protect their privacy and avoid surveillance, tracking and data collection.

Also in Spain, Diego Hidalgo has launched The OFF Movement. It invites users to remove social media apps from their phones during February…and reclaim life in the real world.

On December 10th, Australia banned under-16-year-olds from social media platforms. The European parliament has also called for an under-16 social media ban. In the U.S., according to a survey of 20,000 public school teachers, stricter school cellphone policies lead to more focused classroom environments.

Julia Angwin (a tech-lover) killed the color on her phone, and her use of it shrunk from eight-plus hours per day to less than five hours.

Oberlin students, part of a new generation of Luddites, have implored their college to opt out of AI.

CHIP FABS

Reducing tech use might start by learning what it takes to manufacture, operate and discard a computer–including what it takes to make semiconductors (chips). Every computer (and every vehicle, appliance, data center, substation, AI search, etcetera that needs a computer) depends on silicon chips. A chip factory hub in the Sonoran Desert north of Phoenix (owned by Taiwan’s TSMC) will span 1,149 acres and cost $165 billion—one of the most expensive projects on Earth. The first three factories will collectively use 16.4 million gallons of water per day—about enough for 200,000 homes. TSMC says its wastewater treatment plant will eventually recycle nearly all of its water…while environmentalists worry about the site’s impact on desert tortoises, protected species of desert flora, and ozone.

We can’t ignore the big semiconductor water problem.

Who will win the water: computers or living creatures?

AI

We need directions for reducing our dependence on technology.

Brian Merchant writes about the future of art and labor in the age of American AI and authoritariansm.

Hank Green explains why everyone is so wrong about AI water use.

A U.S. House bill backs speeding permit reviews for new energy and infrastructure projects—and it would enact the most significant change in decades to the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA).

DATA CENTERS

You can’t engage AI without a power grid, individually-owned computers; access networks and data centers. Data centers need electricity, water, and servers (computers).

Reports link rare cancers and miscarriages in Ohio and dangerous levels of nitrates in Morrow County, Oregon’s water supply—to data centers. Dublin, Ohio resident Amy Swank says, “There is…a need for education (about) what these (data centers) really do, how they really impact our electricity, our water, our community noise pollution level, light pollution level, and then what are the economic benefits to having one?”

Marty Hart-Landsberg writes about data center resistance.

MediaJustice’s guide to fighting data centers is available in English and Spanish.

SOLAR & WIND

We need to reduce our overall consumption of energy, extractions and water—but chip factories, data centers and crypto-currency mines demand LOTS of power.

Open to respectful discussion of solar PVs and other complex technologies.

China’s green energy ‘revolution’ is powered by coal.

In the Atlantic, offshore wind facilities (DON’T call them farms!) pose severe ecological hazards.

BATTERIES

Data centers, solar PV and industrial wind facilities require fossil fuels and/or BESS—battery energy storage systems. The extraordinary January 16, 2025 BESS fire at Moss Landing, California should have changed anyone’s advocating for BESS systems—but few people know about this fire, the fourth at this facility.

Recycling lead for U.S. car batteries poisons people.

WATER

Some people have dedicated themselves to retaining water in the landscape.

Soil’s ability to absorb and hold water is one of the Earth’s primary cooling mechanisms. Paved roads, cement sidewalks, houses, shopping malls, data centers etcetera…block this mechanism. 13 U.S. cities also face alarming water shortages, including Phoenix, Las Vegas, LA, Salt Lake City, Denver, Atlanta, El Paso, Miami, Albuquerque and Colorado Springs. 25 countries face extreme high water stress, including Bahrain, Cyprus, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Chile, Belgium and Greece.

Read Erin Brockovich on kicking out 6 water contaminants at your tap.

Trace your water from precipitation to tap and back to precipitation.

Explore water cycle restoration.

Watch Andrew Millison’s how to save a drying city (Bengaluru). Andrew Millison.

BIOREGIONALISM

Call me a localist.

Give me ecoliteracy school—and quit schools that promote Earth-ravaging capitalism and AI.

Beware that the Trump administration has nominated former New Mexico Rep. Steve Pearce to lead the Bureau of Land Management and oversee about 245 million acres of public lands. Pearce has advocated for the sale of public lands, opposed protection of national monuments, protected oil and gas companies from paying higher royalties to taxpayers and suggested that he wants to reverse the “trend” of public land ownership. Contact the Senate Committee on Energy & Natural Resources to let them know you object to Pearce’s leading the BLM.

ELECTROMAGNETIC RADIATION (EMR) & TELECOMMUNICATIONS

We’re all challenged by rapidly increasing electrosmog and EMF exposure.

Erica Rosenberg, Assistant Chief of the Competition and Infrastructure Policy Division at the FCC until her retirement in 2021, now works with NGOs on improving FCC NEPA compliance. Read her essay, Whatever Industry Wants: How the FCC Is Steamrolling Locals in the Cell Tower Rollout. Here’s the audio version.

LIBRARIES & READING

Journals, letters, I’ve loved you: an accounting of archives, history and digitalization.

NASA’s largest library has closed. Holdings from the library at the Goddard Space Flight Center, which includes unique documents from the early 20th century to the Soviet space race, will be warehoused or thrown out.

James Marriottsep writes about the dawn of the post-literate society and the end of civilization.

GAZA

The Palestinian writer Heidar Eid recently observed that Israel is at the height of its strength—and this means that its influence will begin to wane.

Check out Co-Existence, My Ass!—a 2025 film about Noam Shuster Eliassi, who became a comedian after growing up in a Jewish-Palestinian village in Israel. The film has been short-listed for an Oscar.

Inspired by Jijmegen, Sweden, a group of Santa Fe, New Mexicans read the names of 828 Jewish Israelis and nearly 69,000 Palestinians who died in Gaza between October 7, 2023 and October 1, 2025. The event’s organizers note a poem by Joseph Fasano:

RUMI

In a dream I asked him

What can I do

if I can’t change it

and he pointed

to the graves

and whispered witness it

