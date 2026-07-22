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Mankh
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"“Estate” means land. Locke recognized that the Earth was given to all of humanity." But it was about "property" which was a foreign concept to the Original Peoples of Turtle Island. Couldn't find my source for quote i recently used in a poem ”… political society existed for the sake of protecting “property”, which he defined as a person’s “life, liberty, and estate”. And "according to George Mason “… among which are the enjoyment of life and liberty, with the means of acquiring and possessing property.” So, possession of property... which became the so-called American dream.

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