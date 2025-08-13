Katie Singer's Substack

Katie Singer's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Katie Singer's avatar
Katie Singer
Aug 13

Thanks for writing. I have no interest in using AI--and the publishing issue concerns me, too. What really scares me is using it when I have no choice. Using it when I don't even realize that I'm using it. Like every time when I ask the Internet a question, or file something with my health insurance or other things I'm just learning operate by A.I.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Katie Singer and others
Mankh's avatar
Mankh
Aug 13

Good variety of info, emotion, and links. Personally i don't have any interest in using AI, yet am concerned about AI for many of of the reasons you cite. As a writer/publisher am also concerned. Here's one reason, "Books by people vs books by AI"

https://samj.substack.com/p/books-by-people-vs-books-by-ai

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Katie Singer
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture