While radical, daily policy changes make the whole world precarious, I wonder how to keep healthy and survive—how to sleep well every night, have a good bowel movement every day and keep peace between my ears. As much as possible, I figure we’ve got to keep local.

Alas. Because of the international supply chains that my computer and yours require during manufacturing—and to build and operate the Internet’s data centers and access networks—this substack ain’t local. (While I wonder if a less ecologically damaging Internet is possible, I say thanks to the late Richard Feynman, who “would rather have questions that can’t be answered than answers that can’t be questioned.”)

Michael Shuman lays out nine principles of localism: 1)Localists need a functional federal government. 2)Localists want a diversity of independent communities. 3) They want free(r) trade. 4)They detest war. 5)Localists love small businesses. 6)They need a vibrant democracy. 7)They embrace free speech. 8)They need a stable economy. 9)Localists are Constitutionally conservative.

Let me add: Localists consider the international consequences of their purchases (of food, electricity, electronics, appliances, vehicles, solar PV systems, batteries, generators, pharmaceuticals, etcetera) on waterways, air quality, soil quality and public health. They recognize lethal greed: how corporate manipulation of science and regulation makes people sick.

Localists aim to live within the energy, water, ores and food within their watershed—even while Congress cut funding for organic food programs just before Donald Trump took office.

Localists recognize that since they are manufactured by international, ecologically-ravaging supply chains, solar PVs, industrial wind turbines, battery energy storage systems and EVs are not local. Watch Australian Sandra Bourke’s documentary, Dollars & Destruction: How Renewables Harm Our Farms & Cost the Earth. See Calvin Luther Martin’s “Friends Against Rural Mismanagement. Solar Energy: Yes or No?”

Localists notice how butterflies are surviving, or not, near them. Note: for NY Times (or other media) access, go to your local! public library’s website, find the NYT link, then log in with your library card number to access the digital edition.

LOCALISTS LEARN ABOUT INFRASTRUCTURE & INTERNATIONAL SUPPLY CHAINS.

They study how proposed development (regarding telecommunications, power lines, smart utility meters, energy storage, data centers, cryptocurrency, EV chargers, etcetera) would impact local flora, fauna and human health.

LOCALISTS RECOGNIZE THAT REGULATION IS DEAD, and INVESTMENT HAS REPLACED REGULATION

On February 10-11, The European Union held an A.I. summit in Paris—and decided to cut back on regulations so that artificial intelligence can flourish. In a recent Zoom call, people who attended this EU conference reported that:

· Rational questions about AI’s sustainability and ecological consequences were not welcome.

· Regulation of AI is over. Investment has replaced regulation: If an entrepreneur finds an investor who will invest in their AI idea, then it has a green light.

I see the same situation (investment replacing regulation) with nuclear power plants, solar PVs facilities, industrial wind turbines, battery storage systems (BESS), e-vehicles and telecommunications.

On January 20, 2025 President Trump revoked Biden’s 2023 executive order to reduce AI’s risks to consumers, workers and national security.

After “discussing” with an A.I. his health insurance company’s denial of payment for blood tests, a friend noticed that he did not know whether or not he needed to go to a bathroom. Isn’t this a great description of A.I.’s effects on human intelligence?

LOCALISTS KEEP AWARE OF LITHIUM-ION BATTERIES’ HAZARDS & HOW TO EXTINGUISH LITHIUM-ION FIRES

Moss Landing battery energy storage system re-ignites Feb. 18 for the 5th time. Former Youngstown, Ohio Fire Department Battalion Chief Sil Caggiano speaks about Moss Landing battery storage system’s January 16 and February 18 fires.

Firefighters learn how to deal with lithium-ion battery fires.

Localists learn how to decrease fire risks by keeping the soil “spongey” and moist.

LOCALISTS REDUCE PRODUCTION, CONSUMPTION & POPULATION

While plastic dominates human consumption, the global economy will remain hooked on fossil fuels. Emma Beddington tried to cut out plastic for a month.

The Realities of Living a Low(er) Energy Lifestyle: Peter Strack with Nate Hagens. Economist Jeffrey Sach explains at the EU Parliament how Not living locally impacts international politics.

Localists know the food, water, herbs, mechanics, carpenters and elders within their watershed.

Localists use and support public libraries.

Localists share with neighbors.

Localists say thanks for the view from their window, the food in their bowl—and the ancestors who helped them get to today.

