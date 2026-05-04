Katie Singer's Substack

Katie Singer's Substack

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Katie Singer
3d

In the DATA CENTERS section, the first entry is about the proposed "world's largest" "green" data center...in New Mexico.

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Roman S Shapoval's avatar
Roman S Shapoval
3d

Thank you Katie for the resources on data centers - it's helpful. Are you seeing many crop up in your neck of the woods?

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