While algorithms monitor, think for and monetize humans—and fail to value nature—a friend suggested we shift our focus away from the ways that we degrade ecosystems and democracy…toward improving our world.

I recognize that saying thanks for food, companionship and rest definitely improves my day. So does doing what is do-able—even when only sweeping the floor fits that bill.

And. I cannot ignore that billion-dollar-corporations market extractive, water-guzzling, fossil-fuel guzzling utility-scale solar, wind and battery energy storage (BESS) facilities, data storage centers and EV chargers as “green,” “clean” and “renewable”—despite their toxic emissions, the slave labor and toxic waste involved in their manufacture, their fire risks, their building in regions already plagued by drought. Corporate marketing keeps the public unaware of technologies’ hazards.

See? I’ve lost focus on helpful things.

But if we don’t know the harms involved in the technologies that permeate our world, how can we create projects that truly nourish land, water and communities?

So here’s to asking questions. Here’s to moving toward restoring healthy relationship to nature.

FIRST STEPS

· Start by learning about your watershed. The U.S. has six main watersheds and 2100 small ones. Trace your water supply from precipitation to tap and back to precipitation.

· Aim to go local with you water, food, fuel and ores. Move toward living within your watershed’s offerings.

· Try growing three percentage of your food. Consider building insulated raised beds for four-season growing. Grow salad greens and plant fruit trees at schools, businesses and hospitals. Compost! Buy food directly from local farmers whenever possible. Plant a pollinator garden.

· Reduce dependence on international supply chains. Delay upgrading computers, cars and appliances. When necessary, buy used goods.

· Buy goods that biodegrade. Check out furniture, textiles and kayaks made out of mushrooms.

· Enact legislation that protects aquifers and water supplies for households and small farmers.

QUESTIONS & ANSWERS ABOUT HEALTHY WATER CYCLES

The well in Melody Ranch, New Mexico, a small community with about 75 households, has run dry since May. Residents typically get two to three hours of daily water service. Some days, there’s no water.

What made this well dry up? Are wind facilities nearby? Wind turbines dry soil.

Are data centers nearby? Large data centers cover huge amounts of land. They prevent soil’s ability to absorb and hold water (one of the Earth’s primary cooling mechanisms)—and consume water to keep servers (computers) cool. Manufacturing the servers also demands millions of gallons of water.

How do we restore healthy water cycles? Villages in Maharashtra, India have rebuilt depleted aquifers and groundwater within 45 days.

Can a community rebuild its aquifer if a wind facility and/or a data storage center operates nearby…drying soil and guzzling water?

DIGITAL MOVES & HUMAN MOVES

On the same day that I learned what’s happening with digital IDs—yikes!—and that AT&T notified customers that it will no longer accept new orders for “Residential Local Service” (landlines), I read about Gen Z’s Delete Day in NYC, part of a youth-generated, anti-social media event that promotes appstinence. The founders were introduced to social media at crucial developmental ages and endured lockdowns that enforced the alienating use of digital workspace platforms. They were raised “in a world hellbent on maximizing online engagement. This convenience has cost us a commodified existence. We knew nothing else but to hand over our lives to tech companies. We have given up our creativity, privacy, and our humility. They manipulated our childhoods, but we’re here to reclaim our future.” Another youth initiative, The Reconnect Movement, aims to ditch phones for an hour at a time and create phone-free hangouts.

BESS & DATA CENTER UPDATES

Since Santa Fe County’s Commissioners approved AES’s solar/battery energy storage (BESS) facility, claiming that the project’s benefits outweigh its risks, the U.S. had three new BESS fires—in Monterey, CA August 30, Boulder City, NV September 24 and Glendale, AZ October 1rst.

In Pros and Cons of Utility-Scale Battery Storage, Dr. Lars Schernikau reports that “1 GWh of utility scale lithium-ion batteries requires ~0,7 million tons of raw materials (ores) to be mined, upgraded, transported, processed, and manufactured.” (Does this make batteries un-clean, not-green and not-renewable?) Schernikau believes that “Energy policy and investors should not favor wind, solar, biomass, geothermal, hydro, nuclear, gas, or coal but should support all energy systems in a manner which avoids energy shortages and energy poverty, including variable ‘renewable’ energy systems where they make sense.”

MediaJustice has launched The People Say No: Resisting Data Centers in the South. This report reveals how tech corporations are quietly, economically and environmentally draining the South via data centers. It includes case studies from Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, Georgia, and South Carolina. MediaJustice’s organizer toolkit is filled with activities and resources to strengthen communities currently battling a data center project or creating protective measures for land, energy, infrastructure and water.

