GLOBAL EARTH REPAIR CONVERGENCE at Fort Worden State Park in Port Townsend, WA * May 7-11, 2026. Find the in-person and online programs here. Register to attend online for $20/day here.

I’m honored to participate in a panel on Friday afternoon, May 8th:

12:15 – 1:45pm/Pacific: GAIL FULLER speaks and leads discussion about Healing the Soil, Healing the Farmer.

1:45 – 3:15pm/Pacific: KATIE SINGER speaks and leads discussion about Mapping Our Technosphere to Discover Our Biosphere

3:15 – 5:05pm/Pacific: ANDREW MILLISON speaks and leads discussion about Fixing Watersheds is How We Fix the World

Join us!