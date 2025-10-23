Regenerative farmer Richard Daley recently defined ecological literacy as understanding how living systems work, how they break down and how they can be restored. To get there, Daley suggests learning the names of local plants, tracing the flow of water through a watershed, observing seasonal shifts, knowing where your food comes from and understanding who holds power over land and the Earth’s life-giving systems. He calls ecoliteracy practical, place-based and rooted in observation and responsibility. With it, we focus on material change—compost food waste, protect local wildlife, build mutual aid networks, plant gardens, reimagine governance and work toward a truly regenerative future.

Then, pollinator-gardener Hart Hagan wrote that when we have “a cooperative, supportive relationship with the natural world, we learn how life works and how life supports our climate.”

Daley and Hagan inspired me to spell out ecoliterate thinking and skills—and to realize that in many cases, I am not (yet) literate. Here’s the list. Please add to it!

ECOLITERATE THINKING AND ACTIONS

Recognize that all life depends on nature. Nature is our teacher.

Consider that unless you’re aware that you are part of the problem, you cannot be part of the solution.

Acknowledge that the fossil fuels and ores our technosphere requires took billions of years to form—and they cannot be regenerated.

Aim to live within your bioregion’s offerings—your watershed’s food, water, energy and ores. (The U.S. has six main watersheds and about 2100 smaller ones.)

Reduce dependence on international supply chains.

Ask questions. Welcome not-knowing. Build relationships with people (not screens) who welcome questions.

Learn how to do daily activities—cooking, drying clothes, communicating with family—with less digital interface and less electricity.

Recognize the Jevons Paradox: efficiency increases consumption of energy, water and extractions.

FOOD

Learn what foods keep you healthy—and expect that this list will change. Know how to cook healthy food.

Know what foods make you unhealthy and how to avoid them.

Grow even a few culinary herbs or greens—or buy from local farmers.

Trace the supply chains involved in your favorite meal, including its packaging.

WATER

SOIL

Understand that soil’s ability to absorb and hold water is one of the Earth’s primary cooling mechanisms. Paved roads, cement sidewalks, houses, shopping malls, data centers etcetera…block this mechanism.

Build and protect nutrient-dense soil by covering it with fallen leaves, mulch, plantings and/or compost. Compost kitchen and landscape scraps.

Study the soil-food web.

HEALTH

Rest. Rest well.

Study self-help health care with people you like.

Avoid toxins (in cleaning materials, nearby industries, pharmaceuticals, medical procedures, etc.); pesticides, herbicides, fungicides (in food, nearby lawns, golf courses, farms); man-made radiation (emitted by mobile devices, cell towers, utility meters, switch-mode power supplies, e-vehicles, gas-powered vehicles, etc.); PFAs (in dental floss, Teflon pans, waterproof raincoats, solar panels, plastics); lead (in paint, cast iron-enamel pans); addictive substances (opioids, alcohol, sugar) or behaviors (screen-time).

Know people who support sobriety—i.e., 12-step programs. Acquire techniques for making peace between your ears.

Keep menstrual cycles healthy. Use contraception that does not harm your body or waterways.

Before conceiving, consider whether or not your community has sufficient ecological health to welcome a baby.

If you decide to try to conceive, enhance your fertility without harming your body or waterways.

If you have a child, connect with parents who work to give children smartphone-free childhoods.

Annually update your will with a health-care directive, a pre-need obituary and an affordable green burial option. (This will save your survivors a lot of energy.)

UTILITIES, INCLUDING TELECOMMUNICATIONS

TELECOMMUNICATIONS

Know what we ask of the Earth to send a text, an email, play a video, do an online search, attend an online webinar, ask AI to create a report or an image. (A manufactured computer, an access network, data storage centers, international shipping systems…and the power grid.)

Trace the cradle-to-grave ecological and public health impacts of one substance in a smartphone—and share your research with classmates and colleagues.

TRANSPORTATION

Trace cradle-to-grave ecological impacts of a gas-powered car, an e-bicycle, an e-vehicle, EV chargers (including their impact to nearby transformers).

THE RULES THAT FRAME US

COMMUNITY

Recognize that our community’s web of life includes insects, birds, lizards, trees, plants, clouds, oceans, rivers, lakes, fish, whales, sharks, volcanoes, rocks, mountains, goats, chickens, monkeys, giraffes, micro-organisms in soil—and all of this life decomposes to regenerate. (Our electronics do not biodegrade.)

Ecoliteracy can’t happen alone; it requires community. Build relationships with neighbors to exchange fresh food, health care remedies, home repair, child care, transportation, computer help, etcetera. Over laundry lines or monthly potlucks, discuss ways to reduce overall consumption by three percent per month.

Build book and tool-lending libraries.

Walk or bike to your grocery store.

Elect legislators committed to local authority over utilities, including water, electricity, telecommunications.

Support the new generation of Luddites.

Ask the youth in your neighborhood what they need to become ecoliterate.

