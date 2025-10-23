Katie Singer's Substack

Rainbow Roxy
12h

This piece made me think. Ecoliteracy is fundemantal to any complex system.

Alistair Alexander
2d

This is a wonderful list.

and it's striking to me that here critical tech/AI literacy is so deeply entangled with ecological literacy.

to me, that's what's missing in so much current resistance to tech/ai - if we want to stop these technologies, and we have no answer to what replaces them - we just leave a void in people's imaginations. and nothing changes.

but the answer is clearly to fill that void with ecology - with life

