LIVE FREE WEBINAR TODAY, December 8, 8:30pm ET, 5:30pm Pacific: Don’t Fast Track Cell Towers Near Homes—Preserve Local Control. FAQs with Theodora Scarato, MSW, Director of the Wireless & EMF Program at Environmental Health Sciences, Robert Berg, Esq. and Zoe Berg, Esq. Monday, December 8, 8:30pm ET, 5:30pm Pacific. If the wireless industry has its way, it will soon be harder to get a permit to build a dog house in your backyard than it will be to install a 150-foot cell tower in your neighborhood. The FCC has released a sweeping new rulemaking—WT Docket No. 25-276—proposing to federalize decisions about where cell towers and 5G can be placed, significantly limiting local authority over siting, safety, aesthetics, and community input. Congress is also considering H.R. 2289, a bill that would similarly strip local control and exempt most wireless facilities from environmental and historic preservation reviews. This webinar will walk you through what’s happening on the federal level and how you can activate your local and state legislators. Register!

LIVE FREE WEBINAR TUESDAY DECEMBER 9 at 7pm ET, 4pm Pacific with KATIE SINGER on Hart Hagan’s Cafe: MAPPING OUR TECHNOSPHERE TO BUILD RESPECTFUL RELATIONS WITH NATURE . Katie will map how mass-produced technologies impact nature from their cradles-to-graves. She’ll outline technology’s four pillars (the power grid, manufacturing, access networks and data centers); share what she’s learned to decrease extractions, energy use and water use; then invite each of us to explore how changing our tech use could reduce biodiversity loss, water pollution and extractions.

Here’s an excellent piece from Marty Hart-Landsberg about data center resistance. MediaJustice will host a conversation Wednesday, December 10th at 3PM Pacific/6PM Eastern, From Project Blue to Stargate: How the Southwest is Resisting Data Centers. Their guide to fighting data centers is available in English and Spanish.

A mysterious company went to Doña Ana County, NM with a $165 billion idea for a data center. Officials are eager for a deal—even if they don’t quite know the terms—and some people post carry signs saying “Water Over WiFi!!”

To identify monarch butterflies’ overwintering path, the Xerces Society has glued transmitters to the insects that weigh the equivalent of a 22 lb. backback on humans. The transmitters will transmit microwave pulses every three seconds. These transmitters will be activate mid-December. To inform Xerces about how this tracking will harm the butterflies and to urge them to stop the activation and halt further damage by placing transmitters on other butterflies, write the Xerces Society monarchs@xerces.org and/or Executive Director Scott Black, scott.black@xerces.org.

https://www.montereyherald.com/2025/12/06/local-butterfly-trackers-bluetooth-tech-monarch-migration/

Wow! Starting on December 10th, Australia will ban under-16-year-olds from major social media platforms. Meanwhile, the European parliament calls for social media ban on under-16s.

