When talking about Fierce Vulnerability, Kazu Haga names that the changes happening now are unprecedented. Rather than an “us versus them” mentality or a search for solutions, he advocates for escalated listening, including to ourselves. He explains that for anyone who aims for collective healing and change, personal healing is crucial.

Osteopath Christof Plothe’s substack, The Unplugged Mind: What Japan’s 2-Hour Rule Teaches Us About Digital Addiction, explains Toyoake, Japan’s (unenforceable) rule to limit time on digital devices outside of work and school…to two hours per day.

While plastic production increases, Lynn Dekleva, who studies toxic microplastics, explains how she protects her family: If you bottle-feed a baby, use glass. Eat food that’s organic, not packaged or ultra-processed. Don’t microwave food, especially in plastic. Wash dishes by hand. (Dishwasher water is super hot, and heat degrades plastic material.) Choose cotton, wool and linen clothes—not polyester or rayon—and shop at thrift stores. (Because it likely involves plastics, manufacturing harms the environment.)

To maintain clean air, water, and land for future generations, Honor the Earth has launched a No Data Center Coalition.

Formerly incarcerated women are building a global network to fight imprisonment.

In Albuquerque, Kids Cook! brings hands-on nutrition and cooking education into classrooms and homes to build healthier habits and foster children’s love of good food.

Santa Fe New Mexico’s Burrito Brigade is a grassroots, all-volunteer collective that weekly cooks and distributes 100 burritos every week. Now, they’re expanding through the SNAP Solidarity Project to strengthen local food access and mutual aid networks. They invite people to help cook on Saturdays and distribute meals on Sundays—or support new projects that help neighbors access food with care and dignity. If anyone needs a meal, they’re at De Vargas Park every Sunday at 10 a.m.

To support the Blackfeet community’s children and elders, instead of paying fines, Blackfeet Tribal Court’s Honorable Chief Judge Misty Rides At the Door has issued an order to accept food donations.

