Katie Singer's Substack

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Katie Singer
1d

Thanks!

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Paula Eastwood's avatar
Paula Eastwood
1d

Always thought provoking and beautifully written, Katie. So sorry you must leave your sweet house in the South Capital. I left Allendale for Manhattan Ave in 2016. You probably saw the long drawn-out rebuild of that duplex into one house where the owners from CA now live. It is sad to see the creep of vacation rentals and seasonal properties replacing neighbors’ homes. I affirm that you and B will find just the right place to settle.

PS, I live in ABQ now, for almost 7 years, in a similar neighborhood, Nob Hill. I have fond memories of the South Capital days.

You have been a harbinger of coming times for many years. You have helped others consider assumptions and question norms, which is an honorable achievement. 🌸

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