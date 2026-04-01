photo by Jack Lee for unsplash

For the last century, many (most?) U.S. Americans have enjoyed an abundance of vegetables, fruits, grains, cheese and meat—without knowing about the petroleum (for fertilizers, packaging, intercontinental shipping, etc.) behind grocery stores’ shelves or restaurant menus.

Iran’s closure of the Strait of Hormuz illuminates our dependence on oil and international supply chains—and invites us to reduce them by building local sources of food. This means getting to know our watershed, developing nutrient-dense soil and supporting farmers.

As a first step or a class project that moves toward eating within our means, map your favorite meal’s supply chain.

We’ve got so much to unlearn. For example, we’ve covered soil with paved roads, shopping malls, parking lots, houses, schools, weedcloth, gravel and data storage centers. We’ve cut down forests for solar PV facilities—which require fossil fuels to manufacture and ship and are hazardous waste at their end-of-life. Further, our modern constructs block soil’s ability to absorb and hold water. That’s a problem, since we need soil that absorbs and holds water to grow food. Plus, pavement raises temperatures. Soil that absorbs and holds water is one of the Earth’s primary cooling mechanisms.

Once we make it our goal to reduce dependence on international supplies and restore soil’s nutrient-density and ability to absorb and hold water, we’ve got opportunities:

· Participate in community supported agriculture (CSAs): provide farmers with upfront capital and receive weekly or bi-weekly boxes of seasonal produce.

· Encourage every school to grow salad greens. Develop human know-how about growing food.

· Harvest rainwater and keep it on-site. Don’t drain it off-site.

· Plant dense, diverse Miyawaki forests (the size of six parking spaces) at schools and in parking lots. They need watering and mulch for two years—and then generate water themselves. (When single plants are placed every twenty or thirty feet in, say, a parking lot, the tree has a shelf-life of six or seven years. Sustainable plants need density and diversity.)

· Transform vacant lots into gardens with native plants, fruit and nut trees, berry bushes and vegetables.

· On a south-facing windowsill in your home, school or office, start an herb garden. Fill six-inch-deep pots with drainage holes and high-quality potting mix. Plant basil, cilantro, thyme and parsley.

Think edible landscaping—even if the agricultural industry has other ideas. This industry that provides most of U.S. American food now wants “precision agriculture.” Precision ag uses GPS, sensors, drones, satellites and telematics technologies to measure soil nutrient levels and moisture, then has robots decide when to apply water and petroleum-based fertilizer…in order to maximize yields and reduce costs. Of course, precision ag requires data storage centers that drain water, cause air pollution and gobble up farmland.

Anthony Pahnke reports that The Farm, Food, and National Security Act of 2026 currently in Congress includes a provision that would reimburse farmers 90% of the cost of adopting AI and precision agriculture. The tech industry—not the USDA—would set the standards governing those technologies. Instead, Pahnke advocates for supporting young people to get on the land and stay there—in programs like the Local Agriculture Market Program and the Justice for Black Farmers Act.

Let Senators know that The Farm, Food and National Security Act of 2026 will grow corporate profits, not food. It’ll harvest data, not fruits and vegetables. The Senate’s Agriculture Committee members are expected to vote in the next couple of weeks.

AI, SOCIAL MEDIA & HUMAN INTELLIGENCE

Before he died, in 1925, Waldorf schools-founder Rudolf Steiner predicted that because of electrification (i.e. accessing light without knowing how to wire electricity), people would eventually no longer need to think. Now, a Georgetown computer science professor explains how AI challenges our cognitive abilities. Unfortunately, while the tech industry asks us to trust AI and rely on it more, it moves toward less human oversight. (To break your digital trance, the professor suggests keeping your phone out of easy reach.)

In Africa, human workers who train AI…are fighting back.

Because readers don’t know whether a person or an AI wrote the copy, trust in writers is plummeting.

Last week, a California jury found that Meta and YouTube’s addictive design features led to a user’s mental health distress. Similar lawsuits now hinge on the central question: Is social media addictive?

Regarding debates on banning smartphones for children, see neurobiologist Dr. Keren Grafen’s “Effects of a digitalised childhood on the cognitive and emotional maturation of the brain” and Peter Hensinger’s “Effects of mobile phone electromagnetic fields on brain metabolism.”

THE FCC: WHY IS IT AGAINST FREE SPEECH and LANDLINES?

Donald Trump’s Federal Communications Commission chair, Brendan Carr, has publicly threatened news broadcasters: Report the Iran war the way the administration wants, or lose your license to operate. With this unconstitutional abuse of government power, Intercept Voices calls for impeaching FCC Chair Brendan Carr. While Intercept Voices recognizes that this is a longshot, it can help show that this conduct is beyond the pale and build momentum for change at the FCC. Here’s the petition.

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders notes that news media are increasingly concentrated in fewer hands. The Ellison family alone—allies of Trump—will soon control TikTok, CBS, CNN, HBO, Discovery Channel, BET, Cartoon Network, Comedy Central, DC Studios, Fandango, Miramax, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount, Pluto TV, Showtime, TBS, The CW, TNT, and Warner Bros. Sanders calls this “oligarchy.” Ellison is a personal confidant of Benjamin Netanyahu; he supports Netanyahu’s genocidal war in Gaza. Would his media platforms allow criticism of Israel? Can democracy survive when a handful of billionaires control the media and social media platforms?

On Thursday, March 26, the FCC approved its order on landlines. In this video, The End of Landlines: What We’re Losing, Plain Meaning explains why. Beware: during power outages, only landlines are reliable. Further, people disabled by exposure to electromagnetic radiation (see the note below) can use only landlines safely. To CONTINUE essential landline telephone service, tell your Congressional representatives to protect the public and require landline services. File a complaint with the FCC. Ask your city/county officials to oppose landline shutdowns and protect emergency communication systems.

POWER, DATA CENTERS, SOLAR PVs, BESS…AND WATER: THEY’RE RELATED!

Kollibri terre Sonnenblume reports we might expect A Million Miles of Transmission Lines. Currently (no pun intended) the US has 200,000-240,000 miles of high-voltage transmission lines. In order to decarbonize or electrify the nation’s energy supply, the most commonly mentioned estimate is to double this amount by 2035. However, according to an oft-cited Princeton study, reaching “net-zero” will require two to five times as much by 2050. This translates to one million or more new miles of lines. Transmission lines are not benign structures. They have on-site and off-site environmental impacts. So do transformers, substations and other infrastructure, including roads.

In Ashville, Ohio, a corporation wants to build an 800-megawatt industrial natural gas energy facility directly above the area’s aquifer, its sole source of drinking water. The facility would take up about 110 acres and power the data center on the same site

Santa Fe County’s CLEAN ENERGY COALITION (CEC) features a video from More Perfect Union showing the compensation that top executives from TXNM Energy, PNM’s parent company, will receive if Blackstone buys PNM.

In the event of a battery energy storage system (BESS) fire (at the AES Rancho Viejo/Eldorado facility), CEC questions how much water would be needed, and for how long? While the County requires AES to provide 60,000 gallons of water in tanks for “a couple of hours,” videos of recent BESS fires in Boulder City, Nevada and at the Salt River Project in Peoria, AZ show that this would be insufficient. CEC questions how many containers would go up in thermal runaway at AES’ BESS facility if firefighters do not arrive in eight minutes like they did in Boulder City. The videos show that 60,000 gallons at delivery of 1200 gallons/minute last 50 minutes. At 1500 gallons/minute, they last 40 minutes. Has a liability-carrying professional engineer certified that 60,000 gallons of water are sufficient for extinguishing a potential fire at the AES BESS?? If not, why not?

Check out this startling image of solar PVs in Hjolderup, Denmark—and why people now say yes to fields of wheat, no to fields of iron.

EMR SYNDROME

The EMR Syndrome Alliance announces the launch of emrsyndrome.org, a resource for people living with EMR Syndrome (Electromagnetic Radiation Syndrome), a medical condition associated with exposure to man-made electromagnetic radiation (EMR) from wireless technologies and electromagnetic fields. Sources of man-made EMR include cell towers, antennas, cellphones, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, ‘smart’ utility meters, ‘smart appliances,’ implanted medical devices, airport body scanners, and more. Documentation of this condition dates back to military and industrial research decades ago and has been on the rise ever since. Media Contact: Ruth F. Moss. 914.761.7307; 410670@email4pr.com

DAVID V. GOLIATH STORIES

In a landmark unanimous vote, the Seminole Nation of Oklahoma just became one of the first Native American Tribes to pass a complete moratorium on data center development on tribal jurisdiction.

The Cherokee Nation just established a task force to study the environmental and economic impacts of data centers on Cherokee Nation lands.

Pennsylvania farmer hailed as hero for rejecting huge payment to turn his land into a giant data center. https://futurism.com/future-society/farmer-hero-rejecting-payment-data-center

A Missouri Senate bill seeks a pause on industrial solar projects until 2027 over environmental concerns.

GREEN DINO DETOX TEA

From Amadea Morningstar, Easy Healing Drinks from the Wisdom of Ayurveda

Takes a leisurely 15 minutes * Makes 3 (1 cup) servings

1 quart + ½ cup water

1 bunch Lacinato (dinosaur) kale

1 thin slice onion

1 slice (2 inches) fresh lemon

1 inch slice fresh ginger

½ teaspoon ground tulsi

Bring the water to a boil. Tear the kale off the stems into the water, discard the stems or save for a soup stock. Add the rest of the ingredients, simmer until greens are tender. Strain, using the steaming water as your drink. Use the greens in whatever dish you like, including the Artichoke Heart Dip or Tender Green Pesto recipes above.

This detox tea supports: plasma, red blood cells, muscle, bone, liver. Alkalizing.

EXTRA EASY VARIATION: Instead of the fresh lemon, ginger, and tulsi, use 1 Organic India brand Tulsi lemon ginger tea bag. Follow directions above.

Would you treat me to a cup of green dino detox tea and Upgrade to Paid?