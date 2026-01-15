Katie Singer's Substack

Neural Foundry
Jan 16

The point about dementia and cognitive atrophy from outsourcing mental tasks to screens is underrated. Dr. Williams naming the specific losses like calculation, consideration, even real-world connection captures how tech use isn't just time displacement, it's functional degradation. I've noticed something similar in myself, where reaching for a calculator app becomes automatic even for simple math that used to happen mentally. The brain literally stops maintaining pathways it doesn't use, and the consequence isn't abstract, its measurable decline in younger populations.

Katie Singer
Jan 15

Wow. Thanks for this update.

