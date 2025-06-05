Katie Singer's Substack

Katie Singer
1d

Here are links about forced labor involved with solar PVs--and policies that may help reduce the practice:

https://www.heritage.org/renewable-energy/commentary/slavery-poisons-solar-industrys-supply-chains

https://www.europarl.europa.eu/doceo/document/TA-9-2020-0375_EN.html

https://www.ohchr.org/sites/default/files/documents/countries/2022-08-31/22-08-31-final-assesment.pdf

https://www.bluegreenalliance.org/resources/labor-environmental-organizations-urge-strong-implementation-of-the-uyghur-forced-labor-prevention-act/

https://www.un.org/development/desa/indigenouspeoples/publications/2016/10/free-prior-and-informed-consent-an-indigenous-peoples-right-and-a-good-practice-for-local-communities-fao/

https://seia.org/research-resources/solar-equipment-buyers-guide-supply-chain-traceability/

Katie Singer
1d

I've decided to repost notes and references that I published a year ago about slave labor involved in solar panels:

In Slavery Poisons Solar Industry’s Supply Chains, Miles Pollard reports that roughly 80% of solar components are manufactured in China using slave labor.

See European Parliament resolutions regarding forced labor in China to make solar PVs. See the 2021 U.S. Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, which expanded the mandate that all U.S. companies importing silicon from Xinjiang confirm supply chains free of forced labor. In June 2021, a US Withhold Release Order prevented imports containing silicon from Hoshine Silicon Industry Co. Ltd and its subsidiaries from entering the U.S. until importing companies could prove they were not made with forced labor.

What to do? Solar corporations should obtain nearby communities’ free, prior and informed consent before mining or smelting. They can use standards like the Silicon Valley Toxics Coalition’s Solar Scorecard. The Solar Equipment Buyers’ Guide for Supply Chain Traceability explains how manufacturers can track finished solar modules’ material origins.

Before buying solar PVs, require the manufacturer to trace its supply chains.

