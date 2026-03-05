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Katie Singer
Mar 6

CORRECTIONS!!

In response to my writing: CenturyLink (sometimes called Lumen, now part of AT&T) PLANS TO RETIRE ITS TRADITIONAL COPPER-BASED LANDLINE AND LONG-DISTANCE SERVICES, I received these notes:

This is not accurate. CenturyLink is not part of AT&T. CenturyLink's parent rebranded itself as Lumen, but CenturyLink and AT&T are completely separate RBOCs. They serve completely separate territories (AT&T serves much of the midwest, southeast, and California, while CenturyLink serves the Pacific Northwest, mountain states, and NW Midwest; Verizon, the other major RBOC, serves the northeast and mid-Atlantic).

AT&T is the RBOC that has announced it is phasing out copper-based services in most places (though others have moved in that direction as well). AT&T also grandfathered its 0288 CIC for long distance. The recent announcement by CenturyLink was that it was discontinuing its 0432 CIC for long-distance.

RBOCs stands for Regional Bell Operating Companies, which are the local telephone companies created in 1984 to manage regional service following the antitrust divestiture of AT&T. Due to constant mergers there are now only a couple of RBOC's left ---AT&T and Verizon.

Some sources previously identified Lumen (formerly CenturyLink/CenturyTel) as a third holder of RBOC-predecessor assets, but by 2026, AT&T is actively acquiring Lumen's fiber assets, further consolidating the industry.

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Forest Night's avatar
Forest Night
8d

Beautifully written and informative.

Thank you for this.

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