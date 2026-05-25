First, the encouraging stories: #1 Ida Huddleston and her daughter Delsia Bare value feeding people. They therefore refuse to sell their Kentucky farmland for a proposed data center project, even after offers topping $26 million.

#2 When the Tennessee Valley Authority (a federally-owned corporation and the country’s largest public electric power provider) threatened to remove all vegetation and trees and install ten posts and power lines over a farm’s 100-foot long corridor, the farmers fought back—and won.

Now the Call for Your Help:

On May 20, AT&T mailed notices to landline customers it plans to discontinue phone service in their areas by June, 2027.

Wireless Action reports that in the past week, AT&T has:

Sued the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) for its previous refusal to grant its application to discontinue plain old telephone service (POTS) in California.

Petitioned the FCC to preempt California’s Carrier of Last Resort (COLR) rules (as per the March 26th order where the FCC asserted preemption of state PUCs). The CPUC would be powerless to stop AT&T if the FCC obliges.

Notified the FCC of its intent to disconnect 199,000 POTS customers in California by June 2027, which is automatically approved by the FCC under its new streamlined rules, unless there is significant opposition.

Please read this bulletin prepared by PhreakNet and SaveLandlines.org. It names the imminent threats to plain old telephone service in California and nationwide. It also names actions YOU can take TODAY. NOW: https://phreaknet.org/action

Landlines are lifelines for people in areas with frequent, prolonged power outages; unreliable (or nonexistent) Internet and cell service; and for those who cannot use cell phones. California is at the forefront of this national issue. Even if you are not in California, please take action to protect access to reliable phone service today.

In particular, item #3 involves submitting comments to the FCC on a docket on intercarrier compensation (25-311). The deadline for initial comments is tomorrow, Tuesday, May 26th. Please follow the instructions (on the bulletin) to submit comments to the docket. We need hundreds, ideally thousands, of comments submitted by Tuesday. See #3 here: https://phreaknet.org/action

If you have time for only one action right now, please submit comments on #3 before the deadline.

Let’s make this another encouraging story.