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Katie Singer
6d

What benefit do you get from orienting yourself by people whom (you perceive) do not care about the Earth or other living creatures? What benefit do you get from having your actions depend on the actions of people you don't respect?

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BornAlive's avatar
BornAlive
6d

‘energy consumption’ and the ghettoisation of the western middle class is a psyops and major guilt trip. when big food ag stops wasting water and polluting our waterways with algae blooms. when corporations stop using my tax dollars to invade other countries for resource grabbing. gambling on the international stock markets pocketing the money calling themselves trillionaires and when these aforementioned super greedy lying destructive entities use their stolen wealth to actually DO SOMETHING GOOD for the planet and now long decimated cultures, i’ll stop using my dryer.

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