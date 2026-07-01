In 2018, when I met Soumya Dutta, co-founder of India Climate Justice, he explained that the human population increased four-fold in the 20th century—from 1.6 to 6.1 billion people. During the same time, global energy consumption increased between twelve and sixteen-fold. Whenever one unit of energy is produced and consumed, he continued, water, land and other bio-resources are also consumed; and hazardous waste is generated. In other words, because of cars, electricity, air conditioning, computers, the Internet and smartphones, the average person now uses over four times the amount of natural resources that our grandparents consumed.

Actually, Mr. Dutta clarified, referring here to “average” people is not correct. According to the World Bank, the average Indian consumes about 630 kilograms of oil equivalent (KGoe) per year. The average Bangladeshi consumes less than 300 KGoe. The average U.S. American annually consumes over 6000 KGoe.

To provide every global citizen with a decent opportunity for a healthy life—starting with clean water and toilets—Soumya Dutta said that poor countries with the lowest emissions might need to increase their per capita energy consumption. To reduce human-imposed burdens on natural ecosystems sufficiently, people who consume excessively would need to reduce their energy and water consumption by at least 70% and eliminate their greenhouse gas emissions entirely.

I came away from our meeting daunted by the challenge.

It occurred to me to start by reducing my consumption by three percent per month. My husband and I enlarged our vegetable garden. I quit using the dryer and hung laundry on outside lines. I walked to the grocery store—aware that living near one is a privilege. My mechanic kept my 1996 car running.

I also got a new website and my email server said it could no longer work with my ten-year-old computer: my new site and computer upgrade canceled out my reductions. I also realized that individual acts don’t really change anything. Reducing consumption significantly requires collective action.

WHAT IS ESSENTIAL? WHAT IS A LUXURY?

Today, with our human population at 8.3 billion, my grocery stores’ shelves lie increasingly empty. While my husband and I search for an affordable house, the average long-term Santa Fe rental goes for $3200/month—way more than we can afford. (The landlord renting a 900 s.f. house for—still unaffordable—$2700 requires monthly income of at least $9000….)

While Soumya Dutta’s challenge to reduce consumption lingers, and I need to minimize my possessions in preparation for a move, I’ve started wondering what is essential, and what is a luxury?

Thinking of the late physicist and Nobel Prize winner Richard P. Feynman’s saying, “I would rather have questions that can’t be answered than answers that can’t be questioned,” I offer these questions to invite discussion:

Is living in a house with more than 400 square feet per person a luxury? What about owning a house? Owning two houses?

Is enough garden space to grow five percent of your household’s food essential or luxurious?

What about a minimum wage that provides people who work 35 hours/week enough income to afford a two-bedroom, one-bath home, nutrient-dense food and health insurance?

Is reliable, safe, affordable electricitry available 24/7 essential or luxurious?

What about a household generator?

Indoor plumbing?

Air conditioning?

A refrigerator? A freezer? Washing machine? Dryer? Dishwasher?

A tv? More than one tv per household?

Internet access for more than two hours per day? A smartphone? A landline? Using AI…for any reason?

Any item that requires mining, smelting, fossil fuels and international shipping, and generates toxic chemicals during its manufacture, operation or discard?

Is the forest nearest you essential? Are forests far from you essential?

Knowing how to grow your own food? Knowing how to make soup?

Knowing how to heal wounds, flus, bug bites, with each household having herbal tinctures, essential oils, bandages and other supplies?

Education without screens—is this essential or a luxury?

A personal library with more than 100 books?

Freedom to read whatever you want?

Clean drinking water? Water for farmers?

Fish, chicken, beef or vegetables grown further than 200 miles from your home? Organic food? Dessert? Snacks wrapped in plastic?

Anything made with plastic?

What about vitamin supplements?

A pantry filled with more than three months of beans, rice, vitamins and dental floss?

A rose bush? An ornamental or vegetable garden that requires watering?

More than two pairs of shoes?

A doctor’s visit that lasts more than 15 minutes? A doctor who knows you?

Organ transplants?

Dental hygeine? Dental implants? Orthodontia? Dentures?

24/7 nursing care after you’ve had a debilitating accident or illness?

Legal assisted suicide?

More than one car per household?

An individually-owned EV charger?

A vacation?

When/is travel by plane essential? When is it a luxury?

More than one child per woman?

Separation of church and state? Religious freedom for incarcerated people?

Does residing in Bangladesh, India, Gaza, Haiti, Cuba, Iran, the U.S.…or a having millions or billions of dollars (or $8000, the average savings for a U.S. American household) change what is essential and what is a luxury?

QUESTIONING LOCAL AUTHORITY

Is a local government committed to its community’s health and safety…essential or luxurious? Last February, the Santa Fe Planning Commission approved a 150-room, four-story Marriott hotel at Cerrillos Road and St. Francis, perhaps the city’s busiest intersection, already challenged by 27,000 daily vehicles and a commuter train that stops all traffic every 1.5 to three hours. Arguing that 1)construction workers, hotel guests and staff would exacerbate the already accident-prone intersection’s traffic; 2)the developer’s proposal did not include required traffic studies; and 3)the hotel’s modern design is at odds with Santa Fe style, The Old Santa Fe Association appealed the Commission’s decision. On June 25th, with two councilors absent and one abstaining, the city council rejected the association’s appeal.

What would compel four city councilors to support a multinational corporation over public safety and local character? If councilors don’t protect their constituents’ safety, what recourse do citizens have?

After speaking with several Santa Feans who didn’t know about the hotel or the council’s decision to permit it, I wonder how/does access to local news play in here.

Challenging local authority is not unique to Santa Fe. For another example, Canada’s Innovation, Science and Economic Development (ISED) proposes sweeping changes to the country’s cell tower review and approval process. The changes would give telecom corporations nearly free rein to install cell towers when and where they want, with severely limited local say. Canadians for Safe Technology hosts a meeting about it Tuesday, June 30 (tonight) at 7:30pm ET. https://zoom.us/j/97250411732? Password = YU9kZIE5S291anpkOV13VzVaQ2hGQT09

Meeting ID: 972 5041 1732; Passcode: C4STRR

Phone connection Meeting ID: 972 5041 1732; Passcode: 481062

Find your local phone number to connect at https://zoom.us/u/adqLEcepOB

The Marion Institute challenges everyone to Eat Local. Can you eat food from a 200-mile radius for 21 days? Perfection is not required.

Jonathan Pageau, focusing on AI and speaking at Alliance for Responsible Citizenship, asks: Whom does AI serve? Take this question and replace “AI” with (for examples) this corporation, this electric utility, this city councilor, Congressmember, president, solar PV facility, battery energy storage facility (BESS), e-vehicle, this cryptocurrency, this data center. Whom does this serve? Who pays the consequences of its manufacture, use and discard—or these legislative votes? Pageau says: know whom you serve.

DATA CENTERS

Data center that vowed to avoid Colorado River water is now suing to use 260 million gallons per year.

Amazon is investigating its own employees for opposing an AI data center “If we allow corporations to decide which speech is or is not allowed, that absolutely hurts democracy.”

The Hidden Environmental Costs of Data Centers and AI. A single data center can require the same amount of energy needed to power an entire city. Data centers also contribute to PFAs pollution.

Check out Environmental Health Sciences’ report on AI Data Centers and Grid Harmonics: Power quality impacts extending miles beyond facilities. A Bloomberg report analyzing measurements from 770,000 residential sensors across the U.S. found that data centers can generate significant harmonics that extend for miles beyond the facility. More than half of the homes experiencing the worst distortions were within 20 miles of major data centers. Harmonics, also called “dirty electricity,” refers to high-frequency voltage spikes or electrical “noise” that disrupt the alternating current flowing through electrical wires. As Sheng et al report: “Harmonic distortion…degrades power quality within the facility (e.g., causes overheating of internal transformers) but also propagates to the distribution network, affecting neighboring users (e.g., triggering malfunctions in precision manufacturing equipment).” Higher-frequency currents can travel along interior household wiring, radiate from wires, through walls into living spaces—and create electromagnetic fields that harm peoples’ and pets’ health. Harmonic distortions can also overheat wiring, trigger electrical faults or arcing, and increase the risk of sparks and electrical fires. IEEE published the study, “Monitoring Harmonic ELF Magnetic Fields in Data Centers with Sensor-Based Instrumentation.”

Bloomberg’s investigation demonstrates that large-scale residential monitoring is technically feasible. Neighborhood monitoring networks could provide continuous measurements of harmonic distortion, voltage fluctuations, and other indicators of grid stress in homes, schools, and workplaces. Such monitoring should also include extremely low frequency (ELF) magnetic fields, which can rise with heavy electrical loads and the expanded transmission infrastructure (power lines and substations) associated with large data centers.

PROPOSED LEGISLATION INVITING CALLS TO YOUR CONGRESSMEMBERS

SATELLITES WITHOUT HEALTH OR ENVIRONMENTAL REVIEWS

Congress is considering two bills—HR 8255 and S.3639—that would fast-track the launch of hundreds of thousands of satellites without any health or environmental review. The FCC has NEVER assessed the health or environmental impacts of satellites and the Govt. Accountability Office warns that this approach needs to be reexamined.

The National Call for Safe Technology, chaired by Odette Wilkens and Lisa Smith, report that these bills would accelerate satellite deployments despite:

• Toxic metals released when satellites burn up, poisoning air, food and water.

• Rocket‑fuel pollution already appearing in ecosystems.

• Severe orbital crowding—Starlink logged 25,000 collision‑avoidance maneuvers in 6 months.

• Applications for over one million satellites already submitted to FCC.

• Hundreds of thousands of satellites falling back to Earth each year.

• Rare‑earth mining linked to unsafe conditions and child labor.

• Exponential increase in electromagnetic radiation, raising risk of harm to people, animals and plants.

• No process for health or environmental review.

Urge your Senators and Representatives to oppose HR 8255 and S.3639. Click here to take action.

LANDLINES ARE THREATENED NATIONWIDE

AT&T has filed petitions with the FCC to bypass the CPUC and disconnect customers in California, grandfathering service on July 19 and discontinuing service on/after June 1, 2027. They have also sued the CPUC and CA Attorney General and are pushing a constitutional amendment to deregulate telecommunications. To protect landlines, submit a Comment to the FCC. COMMENTS ARE DUE JULY 7, 2026. For details on these and other actions, read the flyer at

https://savelandlines.org

PROTECT U.S. SOVEREIGNTY

Dennis Kucinich and Elizabeth Kucinich report that on the eve of the USA’s 250th anniversary, Congress is preparing to surrender American sovereignty. Section 219 (formerly Section 224) of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) of 2027 would create permanent mechanisms through which military planning, intelligence sharing, weapons development, procurement, artificial intelligence and strategic coordination between the U.S. and Israel become increasingly intertwined. Former Representative Kucinich clarifies that no foreign nation…should be integrated into permanent executive, military, technological, intelligence and research structures in a manner that diminishes American sovereignty and democratic accountability.

In the House, Congressmen Tom Massie (R-KY) and Ro Khanna (D-CA) have offered an amendment to remove Section 219. Please tell your U.S. Representative: Support the Massie-Khanna Amendment to the NDAA. Find your Congressmembers: House Senate. Call them today at 202-224-3121 and tell them to Strip Section 219 (House) or Section 1217 (Senate) from the 2027 NDAA.

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