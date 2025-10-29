A decade ago, I heard someone ask Suzan Shown Harjo, the Cheyenne and Arapaho writer and Indian policy advocate, “What’s the most important event in Native American history?”

While I imagined her saying something like “the arrival of Europeans to North America” or “the Battle at Wounded Knee,” Harjo replied, “We received teachings about using nearby plants to heal wounds and diseases.”

I still think about her response. In the context of an ecoliteracy school, I wonder what teachings other cultures have received to keep life going.

DIRECTIONS for ECOLOGICAL HEALTH

TO SUSTAIN PEOPLES’ HEALTH

Ayurvedic medicine (1500 – 1200 BCE): Ayurveda means the study of life. It’s based on the idea that everything in the universe is connected. Therefore, an imbalance in one area can cause illness. To reduce inflammation (for example), avoid warming foods—like chili, garlic and heated oils, and dehydrating foods like chard and parsley. Enjoy cooling mint, coconut, cucumbers, steamed foods.

Taoists (8 th to 3 rd centuries BCE): Balance yin and yang. Avoid extremes. (Consider sugar and large portions of meat extreme.) Go for the middle way. Aim for simplicity and humility.

Hippocrates (about 400 BCE): First, do no harm. Let food be thy medicine.

The Precautionary Principle (1980s): Do not use a substance or product when there’s reasonable suspicion of its dangers. While it may have been around for a while and/or it may not cause immediately noticeable adverse reactions, we might assume that the product is safe. However, used alone, repeatedly or in combination, items such as pharmaceuticals, pesticides, phthalates (plastics), PFAs, mobile devices, solar PVs, e-vehicles, etcetera, may damage health. Use alternatives whenever possible. (The Precautionary Principle also relates to ecosystem health.)

Ten Commandments (around 1446 BCE): Observe the Sabbath. One day each week, do not interfere with nature. Do not light a fire, carry anything outside of your home, handle money, use a knife, etcetera.

Advocate for healthy menstrual cycles: Recognize that all life evolves from cycles of heating and cooling and moistening and drying. Learn how to observe and chart your menstrual cycles for an introductory gauge of your gynecological health—and to know when you are fertile and infertile.

For a successful breastfeeding relationship, start nursing within 30 minutes after birth. For a healthier family, space children at least three years apart.

Cook. Compost. Reduce buying processed and packaged foods.

When you’re sick, drink plenty of water and fast from food.

Take responsibility for your death and your possessions. Update your health care directive and your will, annually. Keep your possessions to a minimum. Recognize that while a body decomposes, mercurial dentistry, formaldehyde (used to keep a body in tact for viewings) and electronic medical implants are hazardous waste.

LONG-LASTING FARMING PRACTICES

FOR A LONG-LASTING GOVERNMENT

The U.S. Constitution (1789): Allow freedom of speech.

Confucius and the Bible: Do not do unto others as you would not have them do unto you.

Deuteronomy 23:19: When loaning money, do not charge your brother interest.

Aim to meet the needs of the poor.

In the 19 th century, most U.S. states granted corporate charters for no more than 30 years (rather than in perpetuity). They prohibited corporations from making political contributions and imposed many other limits on corporations.

Matt Pearce: To become sovereign—to control the most meaningful decisions about your own life—is to exit an existing status quo, sometimes at steep cost.

FOR SAFE AND RELIABLE TECHNOLOGY

Hammurabi’s Code (1750 BCE): If a bridge collapses and causes harm, the bridgemaker is responsible.

Professional Engineering (PE) statutes (starting in 1907): No technology is safe until proven safe. Only a licensed, liability-carrying PE’s seal “proves” safety. (Technology here refers to bridges, water treatment facilities, electrical equipment, telecommunications infrastructure, home wiring, building structural support.)

In 1925, when car mechanic Joseph Olhoeft’s son, Roy, asked his father to let him buy a Model T Ford for $25 with a problem, Joseph told his son to lay every part of the car on the lawn, identify the problem and repair it. If Roy could reassemble the car and get it to drive correctly, he could have the Model T.

Keep wired whenever possible. Avoid wireless devices whenever possible.

Move toward using only tools that biodegrade.

WAR

Sun Tzu, author of The Art of War (5 th century BCE): The goal of war is peace. Know your enemy and know yourself.

Talmud (between the 3 rd and 6 th centuries): Do not trap your enemy, because that endangers the trapmaker.

The Work of Byron Katie (2003): All war belongs on paper. When you’re angry, stuck, depressed or confused, investigate your thinking. Write down your thought and ask, Is it true?...and play with turning around your thoughts.

AFTER WE HUMANS HAVE NOT FOLLOWED MANY OF THESE DIRECTIONS

FOR CENTURIES—

I wonder which ones could still apply. I acknowledge that I depend on international supply chains for significant portions of my food and health care—and my car. In 2021, 94% of the highly packaged U.S. food supply was grown with pesticides, herbicides, fungicides and genetically-modified organisms (GMOs). Every day it seems, I have to contend with an energy guzzling, water guzzling, extractive, toxic waste-emitting, radiation-emitting digital/AI interface.

Our society does not aim to meet the needs of the poor. In wars, we focus more on maintaining U.S. supremacy rather than creating cooperative, peaceful mutual aid.

Still, to my surprise, I found that I could practice about half of these directions. I can study traditional medicine ways. When I’m sick, I can fast. I can keep a garden—even if it’s just at a windowsill. I can keep a digital Sabbath. I can reduce my possessions and get my health care directive and my will in order.

Here are other viable options that would reduce human impacts on Earth—and maybe also support community:

Voluntarily, each woman limits herself to one chid.

Aim to reduce your consumption by two percent per month. Quit your car, TV and dryer. At Xmas and birthdays, do an activity—like making a meal together or taking a hike. When you need to replace a computer or appliance or car, first see if you can repair it. Visit www.ifixit.com. If your device isn’t repairable, rather than a new one, buy a refurbished one.

Before giving a child an e-device, ask, What would we gain from this? What would we lose or replace?

