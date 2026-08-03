Katie Singer's Substack

Katie Singer's Substack

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Katie Singer
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A friend just sent me this Declaration of the Rights of the Moon: https://www.earthlaws.org.au/moon-declaration/. If you're moved, please sign it!

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