Katie Singer's Substack

Katie Singer's Substack

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Gabi Munoz's avatar
Gabi Munoz
3d

Regarding Reflect Orbital, I can't believe the extent of madness and stupidity of the people behind these ideas.

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Ali Bin Shahid's avatar
Ali Bin Shahid
7d

Absolutely critical to stop this, this will be used as a weapon eventually

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