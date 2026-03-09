Image by Paul Lichtblau, September 30, 2016; from Unsplash

I’ve got three items today:

#1. California-based Reflect Orbital wants to deploy satellites covered in mirrors to produce “sunlight on-demand” at night in order to boost solar power production during peak-use morning and evening hours. If the FCC approves this project, Reflect Orbital plans to release up to 50,000 satellites into Earth’s orbit by 2035. By reflecting the sun’s rays onto Earth at night, they could illuminate an area wider than Manhattan. These satellites could damage animals (including humans) and plants that need darkness to thrive and disrupt birds’ migratory patterns. Since roughly half of insect species are nocturnal, it could severely disturb their life cycles as well.

The deadline to submit a Comment on Reflect Orbital’s application is TODAY, March 9. Tell the FCC to reject Reflect Orbital’s satellite plans. Even a brief comment helps. Some people are requesting a minimum 30-day extension to the comment period and also for comments about SpaceX’s request to deploy data centers in space (comments were due March 6).

For instructions on how to submit a comment to the FCC:

https://aas.org/posts/advocacy/2026/02/how-submit-comments-satellite-applications-fcc For information about the mirrored satellites:

References:

1. “Sunlight after dark,” Reflect Orbital, last accessed February 17, 2026.

2. Ellen Montgomery and Lauren Arnold, “How “sunlight on demand” could erase darkness,” Environment America, February 16, 2026.

3. Ellen Montgomery and Lauren Arnold, “How “sunlight on demand” could erase darkness,” Environment America, February 16, 2026.

4. Kyle Horton, “How light pollution can imperil migrating birds by luring them into cities,” PBS, December 17, 2023.

5. Ellen Montgomery and Lauren Arnold, “How “sunlight on demand” could erase darkness,” Environment America, February 16, 2026.

#2. In the wake of the California Public Utility’s Commission’s issuance of its Carrier of Last Resort and Network Modernization Staff Proposal (R.24-06-012), the recognized parties’ Comments and their Reply Comments on the Proposal, it is critical that the public submit new comments to the COLR docket. Reiterate your personal needs for a reliable, safe, good-voice-quality landline. Remind the CPUC how landline degradation or loss would affect (or already has affected) your life or that of family, neighbors, friends. Point out one or more critically-needed revisions in the CPUC Staff Proposal itself (See SAMPLE COMMENTS below).

https://apps.cpuc.ca.gov/apex/f?p=401:56::::RP,57,RIR:P5_PROCEEDING_SELECT:R2406012 Click on Public Comments at the top. Read comments from landline customers and advocates across California.

Click on Add Public Comment to type your own (or copy/paste from text you have previously composed). Note: the site will squish your format into one paragraph, so no need to beautify as if your prose is aimed at your English teacher!

SAMPLES

**Critical consumer protectionsand safeguards are not yet provided in the CPUC Staff Proposal, such as independent verification ofcarrier claims, and assurances that essential services are actually provided in practice.

**The COLR Staff Proposal omits consideration of already-marginalized EHS/EMR-S Californians who cannot tolerate wireless emissions and must have fully-wired connectivity for both voice and internet. Nowhere in the Proposal is there acknowledgement ofthese critical needs. No explanation is made of exactly how wireless-dependent technology included in Modernized Essential Services could functionally replace the wireline voice service and DSL internet on which this often low-income population depends. Already, people who experience EMR-S (Electromagnetic RadiationSyndrome) confront physical and financial barriers in modifying their environment to adequately protect their health.

**The Proposal does not describe specific actions the CPUC will take to enforce requirements when the carrier fails to meet them. Ample evidence exists from Public Participation Hearings and docket comments, that the CPUC has allowed AT&T to neglect infrastructure maintenance, cause landline service to degrade and refuse new connections and modifications to customers.

**Voice over Internet Protocol(VoIP) is NOT functionally equivalent to Plain Old Telephone Service (POTS). VoIP cannot serve as a replacement for traditional wireline voice service. Wireline connection is resilient in emergency conditions and can be life-saving, whereas the limitations of Voice over Internet Protocol can render this technology to be life-threatening.

**Essential voice service must remain available during extended power outages, must reliably support access to 911 and other emergency services and function consistently within indoor environments.The Proposal does not ensure that customers will actually be able to access or operate backup power equipment, for example, or that customers will not face unreasonable costs or other barriers.

Item #3 reports on the tech that ICE uses to create a surveillance ecosystem. Yikes. Another reason to learn to live without a smartphone.

Would you buy me a cup of tea each month and upgrade to paid?