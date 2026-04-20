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Joyful Heart
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Excellent points. As someone who has been overexposed to RF, this bill is a terrifying additional step toward the end of any good health I've been able to recover by moving to a much less inhabited location more than 4 miles from the nearest cell tower. I live in Washington state with elected officials who care nothing about their communities or their constituents but I sent them my 2 cents anyway. I no longer use tact or careful wording. I tell them exactly like it is. They have earned nothing but DISRESPECT from me. They're going to do what they're going to do but I refuse to stay silent. I feel it's my moral obligation to speak up, not for me, for the entirety of nature itself. That's what's at stake.

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