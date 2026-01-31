Have you noticed that while natural and human systems collapse (i.e. Arctic ice, global biodiversity loss, water tables and clean water, affordable food and shelter, health care, environmental protections, free speech protections, local authority over telecommunications)… electronic-digital-wireless systems rev up: A.I., data centers, telecom access networks, smart utility meters, large-scale solar facilities, large-scale battery storage (BESS) facilities (get informed about Linea’s proposal, larger than AES’s Rancho Viejo, proposed north of Stanley, NM), investor-owned power companies (in New Mexico, the PRC will hold a hearing about Blackstone buying PNM on Feb. 5, Thursday, 4-7pm) and robots who schedule doctor appointments and everything else.

As much as possible, I go for nourishing things:

Radio Taiso, a 100-year-old, three-minute Japanese exercise routine.

Bruce Springsteen’s new song, Streets of Minneapolis.

Asking questions.

People who ask questions and listen.

Senator Bernie Sanders’ recent assessment of the U.S.

Giving away stuff (mostly books) I no longer use.

Beiler broth: Chop 1 onion, 2 carrots, 2 stalks of celery, 2 red potatoes, 1 turnip, 1 bunch of spinach, 1 bunch of cilantro. Steam these in 2 c good water with 2 t. salt until soft. Pure in 2 batches with 3 more cups of water, 1 ½ t. fresh garlic and a pinch of cayenne pepper.

People who will go social media-free during February.

My garden’s chard and thyme—even through the winter, they grow!

Learning about the relationship between soil and water: to protect a community from flood and drought and fire, a mini forest (the size of six parking spaces) at every school will generate healthy water cycles and soil within a few years. (I’ll report about this in future substacks.)

Saying thanks, as often as I can.

