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BornAlive
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thank you for all of this. very few people are paying attention to what’s actually happening in their own neighborhoods and communities. glued to tv sets and phones watching events unfold far far away from home. the EPA is no bueno. they may have also effectively helped american corps destroy factories and businesses in the 70-80’s creating a pathway for NAFTA to emerge and decimate american biz (clothing furniture and other goods manufacturing sending al those better paying jobs into mexico and china. PLUS stealing america pensions three generations back). it’s a messy history and few people are able to track its continuity over the years and now we have a collective nervous system ginned up on cortisol and adrenaline and no open community services to quell the damage. it’s gonna take local capture to heal. it’s gonna take bigger and more committed no’s and a conscious effort to remove ourselves from the medusa like hypnosis of blue light and plastic food.

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