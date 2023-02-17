The late ecological economist Herman Daly gave clear directions for sustainability—“Don’t take from the Earth faster than it can replenish; and don’t waste faster than the Earth can absorb.” I love these directions. I just don’t see how anyone can abide by them and function in today’s society.

I’ve noticed that my chances of reducing my digital footprint increase when I’m aware of it. I’ve noticed that asking questions opens my thinking. Fortunately, I’ve got plenty:

What directions are realistic today if we aim to move toward living within our ecological means?

What’s a luxury? What’s essential?

What are other people doing to reduce their consumption?

How/can we regulate corporations’ calling their products “sustainable,” “carbon-neutral” or “zero-emitting?” (Currently, these are just marketing terms.) Who’s qualified to determine that a product’s fire hazards and toxic waste have been mitigated from cradle-to-grave? How can we decrease dependence on international supply chains and strengthen access to locally-grown food?

Katie Singer’s next book is Mapping the Technosphere to Learn Our Dependence on the Natural World. Her previous books include An Electronic Silent Spring, The Garden of Fertility, Honoring Our Cycles and The Wholeness of a Broken Heart—a novel. She has spoken about the Internet’s footprint at the European Geologists’ Union; the European Broadcasting Union; on a panel with climatologist Dr. James Hansen; and at the United Nations’ 2018 Forum on Technology, Science and Innovation.

