March 2025

February 2025

Remembering Arthur Firstenberg
May 28, 1950 – February 25, 2025
  
Katie Singer
10
A Tale of Two Counties & Two Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS)
On a recent podcast with Nate Hagens, “The Future is Local,” Daniel Christian Wahl explained that we can’t solve our problems nationally or…
  
Katie Singer
6
Images from the techno-sphere
While I finish a report about a battery energy storage system (BESS) in Moss Landing, California and a proposed one in Santa Fe, New Mexico, I’ve got…
  
Katie Singer
5
Questions for commissioners voting on a proposed battery energy storage system (BESS)
Consider me part of the group overwhelmed by our society’s daily changes.
  
Katie Singer
9

January 2025

Questioning lithium-ion batteries, fire risks & hydrating dry regions
While finishing this Substack, I learned about the explosive fire that started January 16, 2025 at Moss Landing, California’s Vistra Power Plant, the…
  
Katie Singer
9
What the world needs now is directions for reducing our dependence on technology
Last month, Geoffrey Hinton, godfather of artificial intelligence (A.I.), winner of the 2024 Noble Prize in physics, warned that there’s now a 10% to…
  
Katie Singer
15

December 2024

The Whole Elephant: The Best of 2024
When I read about households or communities that claim to reduce their ecological footprint by using solar PVs, industrial wind turbines, batteries…
  
Katie Singer
13
It’s just before midnight—and I need skills
To locate humanity’s place in the world, the late David Brower, father of the modern environmental movement, considered the Earth’s four and a half…
  
Katie Singer
Skillset #2 for A Brave New World: Know Your Bioregion
Inspired by the 1981 Bioregional Quiz developed
  
Katie Singer
5
