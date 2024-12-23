Katie Singer's Substack
Can I keep within my ecological means when I need a new computer? Honestly, no.
While I pondered what living within my ecological and financial means would look like, my email provider cut me off: my 2011 computer is no longer…
Apr 1
Katie Singer
10
March 2025
Call me poor, call me rich
If you want a sustainable society, a friend once explained, aim to meet the needs of the poor.
Mar 21
Katie Singer
9
CALL ME A LOCALIST
While radical, daily policy changes make the whole world precarious, I wonder how to keep healthy and survive—how to sleep well every night, have a good…
Mar 9
Katie Singer
11
February 2025
Remembering Arthur Firstenberg
May 28, 1950 – February 25, 2025
Feb 28
Katie Singer
32
A Tale of Two Counties & Two Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS)
On a recent podcast with Nate Hagens, “The Future is Local,” Daniel Christian Wahl explained that we can’t solve our problems nationally or…
Feb 18
Katie Singer
11
Images from the techno-sphere
While I finish a report about a battery energy storage system (BESS) in Moss Landing, California and a proposed one in Santa Fe, New Mexico, I’ve got…
Feb 12
Katie Singer
9
Questions for commissioners voting on a proposed battery energy storage system (BESS)
Consider me part of the group overwhelmed by our society’s daily changes.
Feb 2
Katie Singer
9
January 2025
Questioning lithium-ion batteries, fire risks & hydrating dry regions
While finishing this Substack, I learned about the explosive fire that started January 16, 2025 at Moss Landing, California’s Vistra Power Plant, the…
Jan 20
Katie Singer
20
What the world needs now is directions for reducing our dependence on technology
Last month, Geoffrey Hinton, godfather of artificial intelligence (A.I.), winner of the 2024 Noble Prize in physics, warned that there’s now a 10% to…
Jan 7
Katie Singer
41
December 2024
The Whole Elephant: The Best of 2024
When I read about households or communities that claim to reduce their ecological footprint by using solar PVs, industrial wind turbines, batteries…
Dec 23, 2024
Katie Singer
10
It’s just before midnight—and I need skills
To locate humanity’s place in the world, the late David Brower, father of the modern environmental movement, considered the Earth’s four and a half…
Dec 17, 2024
Katie Singer
15
Skillset #2 for A Brave New World: Know Your Bioregion
Inspired by the 1981 Bioregional Quiz developed
Dec 2, 2024
Katie Singer
9
